Hearts of Oak initiate talks with Maxwell Konadu to take over as head coach – Report

Hearts of Oak have kicked off talks with Maxwell Konadu to take over the club as the new head coach ahead of next season.

The Phobian Club have been poor in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, and with four matches to end the season, the Rainbow Club sit on the 6th position on the league log with 46 points.

A report by Kumasi-based Wontumi FM suggests that the hierarchy of Hearts of Oak are in talks with the former Asante Kotoko head coach, with an agreement yet to be concluded.

As part of the proposed arrangement, the club plans to reassign current head coach Abubakar Ouattara to the position of technical director, where he would offer strategic support to the new head coach when necessary.

Maxwell Konadu is currently unattached after recently parting ways with South African side Black Leopards to take a break from coaching.

Coach Ouattara has faced mounting criticism from supporters due to the shaky performance of the club.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will hope to finish the season well when they travel to play Berekum Chelsea in the Matchday 31 games at the Golden City Park next weekend.