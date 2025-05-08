ModernGhana logo
Hard work and strategy behind Nations FC’s stellar season – Kennedy Boakye Ansah

THU, 08 MAY 2025

Brands Manager of Nations FC, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, has credited the club’s strong showing in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League to a combination of hard work, strategic planning, and divine favour.

With just four games remaining in the season, the Abrankese-based club sits atop the league table with 54 points, positioning themselves as strong contenders for the title.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Boakye Ansah played down the idea of any secret formula behind the club’s success.

“If you ask me, there’s no special reason," he told Citi Sports.

"It’s just hard work, careful planning, and then the God factor. It’s careful planning and then putting the right strategies in place and ensuring that whatever we set out to do, we’re able to execute it one match at a time," he added.

Nations FC will look to maintain their grip on the top spot when they face relegation-threatened Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium in their upcoming Matchday 31 fixture.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

