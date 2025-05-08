'This is their time' - PSG in 'special moment'

Paris St-Germain's pursuit of European glory has been a long one.

But with the club in a "special moment" following their 2-1 semi-final victory over Arsenal on Wednesday - 3-1 on aggregate - their dreams could finally become reality in Munich against Italian champions Inter Milan on 31 May.

The Champions League is the one trophy that has eluded the 13-time French champions, who reached the 2019-20 final but were beaten by Bayern Munich.

But under Luis Enrique, PSG have struck a balance between star quality, togetherness and hard work.

"PSG, out of all the Champions League teams I've seen this season, they're in a special moment at this club," said former England defender Matthew Upson on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There's a real feeling from me that this is going to be their time. A team that works incredibly hard for each other, they've got a speed and energy about them that is so hard to handle.

"Luis Enrique has struck the perfect balance in the PSG team. It has got an imprint of him. His work rate, the intensity, the togetherness, the way they are fighting for each other. All the hallmarks of a team that is going to be really successful."

PSG turn to hard-working full-backs

PSG might have lost five games on their way to the Champions League final, but they have found a way to win when it matters.

"They have gone to young, French players, the fans identify with these players. They are a proper team and deserve to be in the final," said Owen Hargreaves on TNT Sports.

"Luis Enrique understands you cannot carry any players in the Champions League. Now they have captured the hearts of Paris fans and for the neutrals they are great to watch."

Their semi-final victory is in no small part thanks to their dynamic full-backs - Achraf Hakimi, who was named man of the match in both legs and scored a stunning goal to make sure of PSG's victory, and Nuno Mendes.

Their energy up and down the flanks always gave PSG options out wide in attack while their workrate to get back into defensive shape was equally impressive.

"They have come up against some of the best wingers in Europe and they have really stood tall, and they are not scared of having those duels, time and time again, or being isolated against them," said former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha.

"In terms of a full-back display in Europe this season, the stuff that they have been doing is as good as any pair in the competition."

Gianluigi Donnarumma has also been a key figure with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta suggesting the Italian goalkeeper is the reason PSG have reached the final.

"Over the two legs, the best player on the pitch was their goalkeeper - he's made a difference in the tie," said the Gunners boss.

Onuoha said Donnarumma had been the "key man" for PSG, adding: "There are so many big moments he stepped up. Some of his saves were massive saves in really big moments on the biggest stage."

Luis Enrique trades superstars for 'youth, energy & intensity'

Questions around whether PSG would ever win a Champions League title intensified with the departures of Neymar and Lionel Messi in 2023 before Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid last year had many writing off the French side all together.

Instead, Mbappe will watch his former side contest the final against Inter after his current team were dumped out in the quarter-finals by Arsenal.

Luis Enrique has traded superstar status for a group of hard-working team players.

"For PSG they have no Neymar, no Messi, no Mbappe, all out the door, but now they are a complete side. I've not see forward players working so hard," said Martin Keown on TNT Sports.

"How do you beat them? They have to be hot favourites to win this now."

The Spaniard has brought the best out of his young side with a resurgent Ousmane Dembele involved in 12 Champions League goals this campaign - the most ever by a PSG player in the competition in one season - and Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joining him in a thrilling front three.

Dembele was missing from the starting XI after picking up a hamstring injury in the first leg but Bradley Barcola has proved an effective understudy.

"This is a wonderful PSG team, with youth and a lot of energy and intensity," said French football expert Julien Laurens on TNT Sports.

"In the front three - even without Dembele, which was a big blow for them - you see the fluidity and the energy they bring.

"I think that would be terrifying for any defence or any midfield, they have super dominant since the turn of the year. In the end they have been the best team in Europe in 2025."