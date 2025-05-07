ModernGhana logo
Naeem Mohammed named among top 10 best Ghanaian Players Abroad of the week

Sweden-based attacker, Naeem Mohammed, has been named among the best Ghanaian Players Abroad for the week following his outstanding performance for BK Halmstad.

The forward was in action for his team on Saturday in the Round 7 encounter against Varnamo in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Having started the match for his team, Naeem Mohammed starred in the attack, scoring a sensational brace to power BK Halmstad to secure a 4-2 win against the opponent.

In a game where Naeem Mohammed played just 50 minutes, he earned a rating of 8.1.

The score makes him the second highest rated Ghanaian Player Abroad among all the Ghanaian Players that featured for their clubs from Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4.

The only Ghanaian player who outperformed Naeem Mohammed with a better rating is David Martin Anane.

The winger put up an impressive performance for FC Džiugas Telsiai last Saturday in their 2-0 win against Dainava Alytus in the Lithuania A Lyga.

Anane assisted both goals in the match, playing a key role to ensure his team earned all three points.

Other players who made it into the top 10 for the week include Brandon Thomas Asante, Forson Amankwah, Israel Opoku, and Francis Kyeremeh.

The top 10 players are reportedly on the radar of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo ahead of the next international window.

The coach is expected to name a new squad this month for the Unity Cup set to be played in England.

Reports gathered indicates that several Ghana Premier League players will also be given the chance to be a part of the Black Stars squad for the four-nation tournament.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
