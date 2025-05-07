ModernGhana logo
Europa League: Injured Inaki Williams to second leg semifinal clash against Manchester United

WED, 07 MAY 2025

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has been ruled out of Athletic Bilbao’s UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg against Manchester United on Thursday due to a muscle injury.

The La Liga side travels to Old Trafford trailing 3-0 from the first leg, and Williams’ absence is a major blow to their hopes of mounting a comeback.

The 30-year-old striker, who has been instrumental for Bilbao this season, is currently sidelined with a right hamstring injury.

“Inaki Williams is not included in the squad list for the trip to Manchester,” the club confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

“The striker has not been called up for Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg at Old Trafford due to a muscle injury to the hamstring of his right leg.”

The timeline for his return remains uncertain. “It remains to be seen whether it will evolve,” the statement added.

Williams picked up the injury during Sunday’s goalless draw with Real Sociedad in La Liga, where he was forced off in the 62nd minute.

Despite the setback, the former Spain international remains hopeful of returning before the season ends.

So far this campaign, Williams has featured in 48 matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 9 assists.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

