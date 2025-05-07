Business mogul gifts Hearts of Oak and Black Stars goalie Benjamin Asare car after viral public transport video [PHOTOS]

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been gifted a brand-new car from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Class Media Group, Alhaji Seidu Agongo.

The gesture, made on Wednesday at the club's commercial centre, comes in response to a viral video that sparked widespread support for the player.

The former Great Olympics goalkeeper made headlines when he was seen travelling in the front seat of an 'ovan' commercial vehicle shortly after his debut for the Black Stars, where the team recorded back-to-back wins against Chad and Madagascar in March.

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing mixed reactions from fans and commentators, many of whom called for greater support for local footballers.

“I thank all the supporters of Hearts of Oak and everyone. It is incredible for a lovely gesture to be extended to someone like me,” Asare said.

“I thank the whole nation and the president for this opportunity. I also thank my coach, Ouattara and everyone who has helped me. I thank Ghanaians as well. God willing, we will be at the World Cup.”

Asare has been a standout performer for Hearts of Oak this season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 24 league matches.

His consistent displays have helped anchor the Phobians' defense as they chase a strong finish to the season.

Hearts of Oak are currently trailing league leaders GoldStars by 10 points with just four games remaining in the season, and will come up against Berekum Chelsea in the Matchday 31 games.