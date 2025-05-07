U-20 AFCON: Ghana striker Jerry Afriyie departs Black Satellites camp to rejoin CD Lugo

Ghana striker, Jerry Afriyie, has left Black Satellites camp in Egypt to rejoin his club side, CD Lugo.

Afriyie featured in the team's 1-1 draw against DR Congo before grabbing an assist in the Black Satellites' hard-fought 1-0 win against defending champions, Senegal.

However, the former Thought FC striker's decision to leave the camp of the team was based on an agreement between his club and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the player to be available for the first two group games.

Afriyie came off the bench in the opening game against DR Congo, where Desmond Ofei’s side were held to a 1-1 draw.

The forward was one of Ghana’s key players en route to securing qualification for the tournament.

His unavailability leaves Ofei with a huge task of replacing the energetic attacker.

Ghana face Central African Republic on Thursday in their final Group C game with kick-off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

The team will be looking to wrap up qualification for the quarterfinals of the competition.