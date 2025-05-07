'World Cup can be incentive for Russia to end war' - Trump

US President Donald Trump says the opportunity for Russia to play at the 2026 World Cup could be an "incentive" to end the war in Ukraine.

The Russian national football team has been banned from international competition by Fifa and Uefa since the country's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Trump campaigned on ending the war in Ukraine on "day one" of office if he was elected for a second time in November 2024.

Under current rules, Russia will not play at the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Qualification began in September 2023, with 45 spots available in addition to the three host nations.

Speaking at the first meeting of his administration's 2026 World Cup taskforce, Trump said reinstating Russia for the tournament could end the war in Ukraine.

Sat next to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Trump was unaware that Russia were banned from the tournament.

"I didn't know that. Is that right?" Trump asked.

"That is right," said Infantino.

"They are banned for the time being from playing but we hope that something happens and peace will happen so that Russia can be readmitted."

Trump said: "That's possible. Hey, that could be a good incentive, right?

"We want to get them to stop. We want them to stop. Five thousand young people a week are being killed - it's not even believable."

Trump said Infantino is "the boss" when it comes to a decision over Russia's participation and that he had "nothing to do" with any call to reinstate them.

BBC Sport has contacted Fifa for comment.

Visitors must 'go home' after World Cup - Vance

US vice-president JD Vance, who was sat on the other side of President Trump in the meeting, said the US is looking forward to welcoming fans from across the globe for the tournament but says supporters must "go home" afterwards.

The US will host 78 of the 104 matches, including the final.

The World Tourism Forum Institute has warned that strict immigration policies in the US and global political tensions could "significantly" disrupt international arrivals.

"I know we'll have visitors, probably from close to 100 countries," said Vance.

"We want them to come. We want them to celebrate. We want them to watch the game.

"But when the time is up, they'll have to go home."

The Fifa Club World Cup, which starts next month, is being held across 12 stadiums in the US.

About two million overseas visitors are expected for the tournament.

"We're processing those travel documents and visa applications already," said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"That is obviously going to be a precursor to what we can do next year for the World Cup as well. It is all being facilitated."