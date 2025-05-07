ModernGhana logo
NBA: Stephen Curry injured in Warriors' win; Pacers stun Cavaliers

By BBC
Basketball Getty ImagesImage caption: Stephen Curry will have a MRI scan on his injured hamstring
WED, 07 MAY 2025
The Golden State Warriors' win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA play-offs was soured by a hamstring injury to Stephen Curry.

The 37-year-old came off before half-time in game one of the series after pulling up during the Warriors' 99-88 win in Minneapolis.

The two-time MVP clutched the back of his left leg after a defensive play and initially tried to carry on before signalling to the bench that he needed to be replaced.

Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green shared the scoring burden in Curry's absence, hitting 62 points between them.

Curry is likely to miss game two (Friday, 9 May, 01:30 BST) at least, as the Warriors wait on the results of the scan.

"We're definitely game-planning for him to not be available for game two but we don't know yet," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

"With a hamstring, it's hard to imagine that he would play.

"I talked to him at half-time, he's obviously crushed. The guys picked him up and played a great game but we're all concerned about Steph.

"It's part of the game. Guys get hurt, you move on."

  • Haliburton puts Pacers two ahead

Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-winning three-pointer as the Indiana Pacers shocked top seeds the Cleveland Cavaliers in game two of their second-round play-off.

The Pacers had been trailing throughout the match until a sensational fourth quarter, when they outscored the Cavaliers 36-21.

The Cavaliers, winners of the Eastern Conference, had a 20-point lead at one stage.

But, after a spirited fightback in the final minutes, Haliburton produced a stunning step-back three-pointer to give his side a 2-0 lead in the series.

Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner both top scored for the Pacers with 23 points each while Haliburton produced 20 of his own.

Game three is on 10 May (00:30 BST).

