U-20 AFCON: MATCH FACTS - CAR v Ghana

Central African Republic (CAR) face Ghana in a crucial final group stage match at the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday, with both sides vying for a place in the quarter-finals (kick-off 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT).

CAR must win to advance, while Ghana only need a point to secure progression in this first-ever meeting between the two teams at the U20 AFCON finals.

Ghana become the fourth West African side that CAR have faced in the finals. So far, CAR have struggled against West African teams, losing 3-1 to Burkina Faso and 3-0 to Gambia in 2021. At the current tournament, they earned a draw against Senegal.

For Ghana, this will be their second match in this edition against Central African opposition. They opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Including past editions, Ghana have now faced Cameroon, DRC, and CAR at the finals.

Ghana’s all-time record against Central African nations in the TotalEnergies CAF U20 AFCON stands at played 7, won 2, drawn 4 and lost 1

Ghana’s last three games against Central African teams have all ended 1-1. Their last win came in the 2009 final against Cameroon. They also defeated Cameroon in the 1993 final.

Their only loss to a Central African side was a 2-0 defeat to Cameroon in the 1993 group stage.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC FACTS

Lost their last match 3-1 to DRC, conceding three goals for the third time in TotalEnergies CAF U20 AFCON history.

Have scored first in four matches at the finals but only won once – a 2-1 victory over Tunisia in 2021.

Currently on a six-game winless streak (D2 L4) since that win over Tunisia.

CAR have never lost a final group game. They beat Tunisia 2-1 in 2021 and drew 0-0 with Congo in 2023.

Victory could see them reach the quarter-finals for the second time, after 2021.

Conceded 10 shots on target vs DRC – their highest in a single TotalEnergies CAF U20 AFCON match.

Goalkeeper Boarnages Malimoto made 7 saves against DRC, equalling the national record set by Mauril Abimala in 2023.

Have faced 13 shots on target in two games so far in this tournament.

Have kept just one clean sheet in nine TotalEnergies CAF U20 AFCON matches – a 0-0 draw vs Congo in 2023.

GHANA FACTS