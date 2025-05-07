U-20 AFCON: MATCH FACTS - CAR v Ghana

Central African Republic (CAR) face Ghana in a crucial final group stage match at the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday, with both sides vying for a place in the quarter-finals (kick-off 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT).
CAR must win to advance, while Ghana only need a point to secure progression in this first-ever meeting between the two teams at the U20 AFCON finals.
Ghana become the fourth West African side that CAR have faced in the finals. So far, CAR have struggled against West African teams, losing 3-1 to Burkina Faso and 3-0 to Gambia in 2021. At the current tournament, they earned a draw against Senegal.
For Ghana, this will be their second match in this edition against Central African opposition. They opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Including past editions, Ghana have now faced Cameroon, DRC, and CAR at the finals.
Ghana’s all-time record against Central African nations in the TotalEnergies CAF U20 AFCON stands at played 7, won 2, drawn 4 and lost 1
Ghana’s last three games against Central African teams have all ended 1-1. Their last win came in the 2009 final against Cameroon. They also defeated Cameroon in the 1993 final.
Their only loss to a Central African side was a 2-0 defeat to Cameroon in the 1993 group stage.
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC FACTS
- Lost their last match 3-1 to DRC, conceding three goals for the third time in TotalEnergies CAF U20 AFCON history.
- Have scored first in four matches at the finals but only won once – a 2-1 victory over Tunisia in 2021.
- Currently on a six-game winless streak (D2 L4) since that win over Tunisia.
- CAR have never lost a final group game. They beat Tunisia 2-1 in 2021 and drew 0-0 with Congo in 2023.
- Victory could see them reach the quarter-finals for the second time, after 2021.
- Conceded 10 shots on target vs DRC – their highest in a single TotalEnergies CAF U20 AFCON match.
- Goalkeeper Boarnages Malimoto made 7 saves against DRC, equalling the national record set by Mauril Abimala in 2023.
- Have faced 13 shots on target in two games so far in this tournament.
- Have kept just one clean sheet in nine TotalEnergies CAF U20 AFCON matches – a 0-0 draw vs Congo in 2023.
GHANA FACTS
- Unbeaten so far: drew 1-1 with DRC and defeated Senegal 1-0.
- All three goals in their matches have come in the first 25 minutes.
- Competing in their 13th TotalEnergies CAF U20 AFCON group stage; aiming to reach the knockouts for a 10th time. They’ve failed to progress only in 2003, 2011, and 2019.
- Record in final group games since 1991 reads played 12, won 4, drew 4, lost 4.
- Lost their last three final group matches, 1-0 to Mali in both 2015 and 2019, and 2-1 to Gambia in 2021. Their last win was 2-0 against Algeria in 2013.
- Had 50% possession in the win over Senegal and 57.8% in the draw with DRC.
- Managed only 3 shots on target vs Senegal while facing 8.
- Goalkeeper Gidios Aseako made 8 saves vs Senegal – the highest by any goalkeeper at the current TotalEnergies CAF U20 AFCON finals.
- Have scored two goals from 14 shots, giving them a conversion rate of 14.29%.
- Accumulated 7 yellow cards in two matches – the second-highest tally after Tanzania (8). Four cautions came in their win over Senegal.