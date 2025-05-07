We are targeting winning U-20 AFCON, says Ghana attacker Emmanuel Mensah

Ghana forward Emmanuel Mensah has expressed the team's determination to win the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and secure a spot in the U-20 World Cup.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw with DR Congo, the Black Satellites bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Senegal on Monday night.

The result moved Ghana up to second place in Group C with four points.

Speaking after being named Man of the Match in the win against the defending champions, Mensah said, "We prepared very well.

"The first game, we didn't take our chances, so we worked on our attacking.

"Our mission is to qualify for the World Cup, that is our mission and definitely to win the AFCON," added.

Ghana will complete their group stage campaign on Thursday against the Central African Republic in Ismailia.

A win or draw will guarantee the Black Satellites a spot in the quarterfinals.