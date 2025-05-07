Legon Cities: It was tough to sack Yaw Acheampong - Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang

Communications Director of Legon Cities, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, has admitted that parting ways with Yaw Acheampong was a tough decision.

Acheampong, a former Aduana FC coach, replaced Paa Kwesi Fabin in the second half of the season with the hopes of turning around the fortunes of the club.

However, the former Elmina Sharks coach has been shown the exit due to their inconsistent performances.

“It was a hard decision we had to take; results had not been great and we found ourselves sucked into the relegation zone and we felt we had to do something, we felt we had to move in a different direction," Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang told Citi Sports.

“It was a tough decision, but management was of the opinion that results were not coming in like we wanted when we hired Mr. Yaw Acheampong," he added.

Meanwhile, the club has named Tijani Abdul Rahim as the interim coach.

After 30 games played, Legon Cities sit 17th on the Ghana Premier League log with 25 points.