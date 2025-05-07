Thomas Partey does not get the credit he deserves - Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice ahead of PSG clash

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has lauded teammate Thomas Partey, describing him as an underrated figure.

The England star's remarks come ahead of their crucial Champions League semifinals second leg tie against French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, tonight.

Partey, who missed the first leg due to suspension, is now expected to return to the side for the game.

Speaking about his partnership with the Ghana international, Rice praised Partey’s stabilising presence in midfield.

“The best thing about playing with Thomas [Partey] is the calmness he brings to play with the team,” Rice said.

“Before I came to Arsenal, there was so much talk about how good he is. He doesn’t always get the recognition he deserves.

"I am quite lucky Thomas is there and he lets me roam up and down.”

Thomas Partey's return for the semifinal clash is expected to be a major boost as Arsenal aim to reach their first Champions League final since 2006.