We have to push to win FA Cup title, says Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito

WED, 07 MAY 2025

Interim Asante Kotoko coach, Abdul Karim Zito, says his side will push and fight to clinch the MTN FA Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors, who sit 4th on the Ghana Premier League log with 51 points, with four matches to end the season, will clash with Berekum Chelsea in the semifinals of the FA Cup this weekend at the TNA Park in Tarkwa.

Addressing the media after drawing goalless with Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Zito said his team will focus more on winning the MTN FA Cup.

“When you look at the two sides of the coin, the FA Cup and the league, I think, if I’m not going to be selfish, we have to push more for the FA Cup," he said.

"So we are going to push more for the FA Cup than the league. I have to be honest with you,” Zito added.

A win for Asante Kotoko will see them face either Golden Kick or Attram De Visser Soccer Academy in the final.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
body-container-line