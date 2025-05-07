U-20 AFCON: We took our chances against Senegal - Ghana striker Emmanuel Mensah

Black Satellites striker, Emmanuel Mensah, says the team capitalised on their chances against Senegal.

Ghana recorded their first win in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 1-0 win against the defending champions on Monday night.

Mensah's 15th-minute strike was enough as the team secured the maximum points.

"We prepared very well," he said after the win.

"The first game, we didn't take our chances, so we worked on our attacking.

"Our mission is to qualify for the World Cup, that is our mission, and definitely to win the AFCON," Mensah, who was awarded Man of the Match, added.

The win gives the Black Satellites four points from two games, putting them second in Group C behind DR Congo on goal difference.

Ghana will wrap up the group stage against the Central African Republic, who lost 3-1 to DR Congo in Ismailia on Thursday afternoon.