ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

FA Cup: We are prepared for the semifinal games, says Chairman Wilson Arthur

Football News FA Cup: We are prepared for the semifinal games, says Chairman Wilson Arthur
WED, 07 MAY 2025

MTN FA Cup Committee Chairman, Wilson Arthur, has assured that they are ready for the semifinal games which are scheduled for this weekend.

The games will be hosted at the TNA Park in Tarkwa, with the game between Attram de Visser playing Golden Kick scheduled for Saturday, May 10.

The all-Premier League clash between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea will be played on Sunday, May 11.

“If you look at the fever building up, if you look at the radio stations there (Tarkwa) promoting the games, it is very, very positive," Mr Arthur told Peace FM.

"Thank God everything is in place. In fact, we will be doing a food bazaar; Sunday is Mother's Day," he added.

The winner of the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup will represent the country in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 hours ago

President Mahama’s 120 days full of disappointments and regrets – Afenyo-Markin President Mahama’s 120 days full of disappointments and regrets – Afenyo-Markin

11 hours ago

Samuel A. Jinapor 'Akufo-Addo gov't officially launched the chip-embedded passport on December 202...

11 hours ago

Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital resumes dialysis services Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital resumes dialysis services

11 hours ago

Mahama nominates Minister Ofosu-Adjare to lead Ghana’s delegation to 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Congress in US Mahama nominates Minister Ofosu-Adjare to lead Ghana’s delegation to 2025 Global...

11 hours ago

Kidnapping case: How suspects bought SIM cards registered with other peoples Ghana Card details from mobile money agent to receive ransom Kidnapping case: How suspects bought SIM cards registered with other people's Gh...

11 hours ago

Alleged assault: No need to wait for Speaker Bagbin, I would want to waive that privilege of mine and walk to the police — Afenyo-Markin Alleged assault: 'No need to wait for Speaker Bagbin, I would want to waive that...

11 hours ago

Contempt of court: Side chick Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed 45 days for threatening judge Contempt of court: 'Side chick' Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed 45 days for threat...

12 hours ago

GES Appointment Scandal: Ibrahim Kofi Sessahgranted GHS 6.5 million bail over alleged job sale scheme GES Appointment Scandal: Ibrahim Kofi Sessah granted GHS 6.5 million bail over a...

12 hours ago

Renowned political scientist and Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo For NPP to be taken seriously, it must go back to its tradition — Prof Gyampo

12 hours ago

Renowned political scientist Professor Ransford Gyampo NPP has lost its soul and tradition because of its current bad leadership — Prof...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line