FA Cup: We are prepared for the semifinal games, says Chairman Wilson Arthur

MTN FA Cup Committee Chairman, Wilson Arthur, has assured that they are ready for the semifinal games which are scheduled for this weekend.

The games will be hosted at the TNA Park in Tarkwa, with the game between Attram de Visser playing Golden Kick scheduled for Saturday, May 10.

The all-Premier League clash between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea will be played on Sunday, May 11.

“If you look at the fever building up, if you look at the radio stations there (Tarkwa) promoting the games, it is very, very positive," Mr Arthur told Peace FM.

"Thank God everything is in place. In fact, we will be doing a food bazaar; Sunday is Mother's Day," he added.

The winner of the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup will represent the country in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup competition.