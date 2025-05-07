ModernGhana logo
We will score goals in our next game - Kotoko coach Karim Zito ahead of FA Cup clash with Berekum Chelsea

WED, 07 MAY 2025

Interim Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito has assured that his side will score goals in their upcoming game.

The Porcupine Warriors will clash with Berekum Chelsea in the semifinal of the FA Cup at the TNA Park this weekend.

After drawing goalless with Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the Super Clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, Zito had admitted that there is a goal-scoring challenge following his appointment, but has assured they will score goals in their upcoming clash.

“When I came, I saw that finishing was the problem. So now we are creating. We are left with putting the ball in the net," he said.

"This is where we have reached no so maybe by the next game you will see goals,” Zito added.

After the FA Cup game, Asante Kotoko will face Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League in the Matchday 31 games at the Tuba Astro Turf.

