Champions League: Where does Inter v Barca rank among best-ever semi-finals?

In what is already being talked about as one of the greatest Champions League semi-finals of all time, Inter Milan edged past Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate to reach the final in Munich.

As one BBC Sport reader messaged to say: "Football needed that tie."

But where does it rank among other memorable semi-final showdowns? We've picked 10 of the best - including Tuesday's humdinger at the San Siro - which you can read about below and then rank them in order of your favourite.

Inter Milan 7-6 Barcelona (2025)

Image caption: Davide Frattesi celebrated in spectacular style after putting Inter 7-6 up on aggregate in extra time

Inter Milan produced a dramatic late turnaround to beat Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in a thrilling, all-time classic of a Champions League semi-final.

With just two minutes of stoppage time left, Inter trailed 3-2 on the night and were heading out when 37-year-old centre-back Francesco Acerbi smashed a cross into the roof of the net to level the tie.

And substitute Davide Frattesi won it for the Italian champions, curling a beautiful left-footed shot into the bottom corner in the first period of extra time.

Barca had earlier recovered from 5-3 down on aggregate to lead 6-5 - having also trailed 2-0 and 3-2 during an equally remarkable first leg.

Real Madrid 6-5 Manchester City (2022)

Image caption: Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the final in 2022

A thrilling first leg at Etihad Stadium saw Pep Guardiola overcome his old rivals on his most recent pursuit of Champions League glory. His side battled with Real Madrid to take a 4-3 lead into the second leg.

In a game which was not short of chances, Riyad Mahrez extended City's advantage at the Bernabeu to leave Carlo Ancelotti's men needing two goals just to take the tie to extra time.

Substitute Rodrygo kick-started an incredible turnaround, putting two efforts past Ederson in as many minutes right at the end of normal time.

To Manchester City's disbelief they now had to put up with a fully enthused Madrid side, who managed to grab a place in the Champions League final thanks to a 95th-minute penalty from Karim Benzema. Pure drama.

Barcelona 3-4 Liverpool (2019)

Image caption: Liverpool went on to beat Tottenham 2-0 in the 2019 final

Finalists the previous year, Jurgen Klopp's side looked as though they were heading out after a goal from Luis Suarez and a Lionel Messi double - including a dream free-kick - condemned them to a 3-0 first-leg loss at the Nou Camp.

Liverpool needed a second-leg miracle. Usual starters Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were missing - but up stepped Divock Origi.

The striker pulled one back in the first 10 minutes and, as belief rose inside a fervent Anfield, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum popped up with two goals in two minutes to level the tie.

Rarely have you seen Barcelona so rattled. Messi was as anonymous as he was omnipresent just a week earlier, and when Origi swept in Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick corner with 11 minutes left the incredible had become reality.

Tottenham 3-3 Ajax (2019)

Image caption: Tottenham have not reached the Champions League last four since 2019

Ajax had been the breakout side of 2018-19, beating Real Madrid and Juventus to set up a tie with Tottenham. So it was perhaps no surprise when they left London with a 1-0 lead.

In Amsterdam things went from bad to worse for Tottenham. With no Harry Kane up front, they were facing a mountain to climb when Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech made it 3-0 on aggregate before half-time.

Lucas Moura inspired a magnificent comeback. The forward scored twice in the space of four minutes to leave the visitors needing one goal to go through, and after Jan Vertonghen had headed against the post, Moura's low drive completed his hat-trick to give his side victory on the away goals rule and set up an all-English final against Liverpool.

Borussia Dortmund 4-3 Real Madrid (2013)

Image caption: Robert Lewandowski scored a first-leg treble as Borussia Dortmund knocked out Real Madrid in 2013

This was the first year Jurgen Klopp came to the attention of many in the UK, with Borussia Dortmund scoring twice in added time to beat Malaga in the previous round. Still, they weren't fancied to pull up too many trees against Real Madrid, but produced a remarkable first-leg display at the Westfalenstadion.

Robert Lewandowski - who would leave a year later for free - scored four times as Real were routed 4-1. The Polish forward was too mobile for Pepe and Sergio Ramos, scoring a second-half treble in front of the yellow wall.

Real needed a 3-0 win in the second leg to go through but a fine performance from Klopp's men looked to have done enough. However, two goals in the last 10 minutes, from Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos, ensured a nervy finale as Dortmund just about hung on.

Chelsea 3-2 Barcelona (2012)

Image caption: John Terry saw red as Chelsea held on to beat Barcelona in 2012

The first leg at Stamford Bridge saw Barcelona come close, but it was Chelsea, through Didier Drogba, who edged ahead 1-0.

Back to the Nou Camp and it was the anchorman Sergio Busquets who popped up with a tap-in to level the aggregate scores. It was one-way traffic and soon Chelsea were seriously up against it when captain John Terry saw red for a knee in the back of Alexis Sanchez.

Lionel Messi then teed up Andres Iniesta to make it 2-1 on aggregate and Chelsea needed a goal. Ramires was the unlikely man to find it, a superb finish to chip Victor Valdes - all before half-time.

Messi then missed a penalty, planting it against the crossbar, before Barcelona, facing defeat on away goals, were caught on the break. Fernando Torres had the whole half to run into, rounded Valdes and rolled in to cap a remarkable win.

Chelsea 4-3 Liverpool (2008)

Image caption: Avram Grant led Chelsea to their first Champions League final

Chelsea came up against their previous semi-final rivals Liverpool, who knocked them out in the last four in both 2004-05 and 2006-07.

In a cagey first leg, Liverpool had a one-goal lead thanks to a close-range shot from Dirk Kuyt. However, Chelsea were offered a lifeline in the dying minutes as John Arne Riise nodded a clearing header into his own net.

At Stamford Bridge, Didier Drogba gave the Blues the lead in the opening half but opposing forward Fernando Torres levelled after the break.

Extra time was needed and Frank Lampard converted a penalty to put Chelsea 3-2 ahead on aggregate before Drogba stepped up again to score his second of the night.

Ryan Babel's audacious effort reduced the deficit but it was not enough and Liverpool would not make another semi-final until 2017-18.

AC Milan 5-3 Man Utd (2007)

Image caption: Kaka scored three goals over the two legs

A fantastic start to the tie for Manchester United saw Cristiano Ronaldo put them ahead in the first 10 minutes.

But then Kaka entered the scene. The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner collected a pass and glided past United with ease before planting a fine low shot into the far corner.

It was a Kaka masterclass and the Brazilian added a beautiful solo goal with his flair too much for United defenders Gabriel Heinze and Patrice Evra.

Wayne Rooney did get a leveller and then powered in a superb shot from long range in stoppage time to give United a slender 3-2 lead at the halfway stage of the tie.

At the San Siro, it was Kaka once again who proved the difference and his delicious left-footed drive put Milan back ahead on away goals early on.

Clarence Seedorf then beat Edwin van der Sar from the edge of the area and Alberto Gilardino provided the coup de grace.

Real Madrid 3-4 Juventus (2003)

Image caption: Alessandro del Piero starred as Juventus squeezed past Real Madrid in 2003

The first leg was in Madrid and Ronaldo opened the scoring with a superb finish from the edge of the area.

Juventus grabbed an away goal on the stroke of half-time when David Trezeguet stabbed in a deflected shot from Alessandro del Piero.

Real were back in front when Roberto Carlos' piledriver went through a sea of players and it was on to Turin.

Trezeguet spurred Juve's second-leg comeback as his close-range effort put the home side ahead on away goals.

Real needed a goal, on came Ronaldo, and he won a penalty with a trademark body swerve. Up stepped Luis Figo, but Gianluigi Buffon saved his spot-kick.

It was the key moment as within five minutes Pavel Nedved had outpaced Fernando Hierro to fire in, and while Zinedine Zidane scored against his old team, it was too late.

Man Utd 4-3 Juventus (1999)

Image caption: Andrew Cole sealed Man Utd's memorable win against Juventus in 1999

The 1999 Treble win for Manchester United is etched into the public consciousness, even if the final against Bayern Munich was largely quite dull - until the incredible finale.

The two-legged semi-final against Juventus was dramatic from start to finish. The first leg at Old Trafford saw future Chelsea boss Antonio Conte strike the Italian giants into an early lead before a second-half United siege finally bore fruit when Ryan Giggs hammered into the roof of the net in the last minute.

With the tie all square at 1-1, Juve were favourites in the second leg, even more so when Filippo Inzaghi scored twice in the first 11 minutes. Game over? Nobody told Roy Keane. His header gave United hope and he led by example throughout, despite picking up a yellow card that would rule him out of the final.

Dwight Yorke headed United level on the night - and ahead on away goals - before half-time in this classic encounter.

Inzaghi had a hat-trick 'goal' correctly ruled out for offside, before Andrew Cole tapped in to seal a famous win for United.