UCL Semifinals: PSG’s Ousmane Dembele fit for second leg against Arsenal

Paris St-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele is fit for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The France striker was considered a doubt after coming off midway through the second half of last week's first leg at Emirates Stadium.

The 27-year-old, who scored the only goal in north London, missed Paris St-Germain's weekend Ligue 1 defeat against Strasbourg but resumed training on Monday.

"He's been training with us for the last two days," said manager Luis Enrique.

"You saw him on Tuesday - a normal training session for him. He'll be available on Wednesday."

Dembele, who moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2023, is Paris St-Germain's top scorer this season with 33 goals in all competitions.