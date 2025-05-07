ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Central Region kick starts regional qualifiers for Functional Sports Competition

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Athletics Central Region kick starts regional qualifiers for Functional Sports Competition
WED, 07 MAY 2025

The vibrant city of Cape Coast came alive on Saturday, May 3, 2025, as Victoria Park hosted the Oguaa (Central) Regional Functional Sports Qualifiers.

The event drew enthusiastic participation from children aged 12 to 15 and youth aged 16 to 20, all eager to demonstrate their strength, stamina, speed, and overall fitness.

This competition marked the beginning of a series of qualifiers leading up to the much-anticipated Regional Championship scheduled for August.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Charles Owusu Ansah, President of Functional Sports League Ghana, highlighted the broader vision of the initiative.

“As we work to establish functional sports as a competitive discipline in Ghana and a tool for combating lifestyle-related illnesses, we also want to inspire the youth to pursue careers in functional sports through active participation,” he stated.

Mr. Owusu Ansah, who also serves as the General Marshall of Ghana’s Fitness Revolution, praised the energy and excitement of the Cape Coast event. He expressed optimism for even greater participation and competition in upcoming regional events.

“These qualifiers are not just competitions—they are platforms for discovering talent and unlocking potential,” he said. “Mental barriers will be broken, and limits will be pushed.”

The Functional Sports League will continue its nationwide tour with upcoming events in Kumasi (Ashanti Region), Sekondi-Takoradi (Western Region), Bono, Ho (Volta Region), Koforidua (Eastern Region), and other locations.

The event was proudly sponsored by High Protein Recovery, a new nutritional drink designed for athletes and active individuals who embrace a healthy lifestyle.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 hours ago

President Mahama’s 120 days full of disappointments and regrets – Afenyo-Markin President Mahama’s 120 days full of disappointments and regrets – Afenyo-Markin

10 hours ago

Samuel A. Jinapor 'Akufo-Addo gov't officially launched the chip-embedded passport on December 202...

10 hours ago

Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital resumes dialysis services Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital resumes dialysis services

10 hours ago

Mahama nominates Minister Ofosu-Adjare to lead Ghana’s delegation to 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Congress in US Mahama nominates Minister Ofosu-Adjare to lead Ghana’s delegation to 2025 Global...

10 hours ago

Kidnapping case: How suspects bought SIM cards registered with other peoples Ghana Card details from mobile money agent to receive ransom Kidnapping case: How suspects bought SIM cards registered with other people's Gh...

10 hours ago

Alleged assault: No need to wait for Speaker Bagbin, I would want to waive that privilege of mine and walk to the police — Afenyo-Markin Alleged assault: 'No need to wait for Speaker Bagbin, I would want to waive that...

10 hours ago

Contempt of court: Side chick Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed 45 days for threatening judge Contempt of court: 'Side chick' Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed 45 days for threat...

11 hours ago

GES Appointment Scandal: Ibrahim Kofi Sessahgranted GHS 6.5 million bail over alleged job sale scheme GES Appointment Scandal: Ibrahim Kofi Sessah granted GHS 6.5 million bail over a...

11 hours ago

Renowned political scientist and Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo For NPP to be taken seriously, it must go back to its tradition — Prof Gyampo

11 hours ago

Renowned political scientist Professor Ransford Gyampo NPP has lost its soul and tradition because of its current bad leadership — Prof...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line