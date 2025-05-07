Central Region kick starts regional qualifiers for Functional Sports Competition

The vibrant city of Cape Coast came alive on Saturday, May 3, 2025, as Victoria Park hosted the Oguaa (Central) Regional Functional Sports Qualifiers.

The event drew enthusiastic participation from children aged 12 to 15 and youth aged 16 to 20, all eager to demonstrate their strength, stamina, speed, and overall fitness.

This competition marked the beginning of a series of qualifiers leading up to the much-anticipated Regional Championship scheduled for August.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Charles Owusu Ansah, President of Functional Sports League Ghana, highlighted the broader vision of the initiative.

“As we work to establish functional sports as a competitive discipline in Ghana and a tool for combating lifestyle-related illnesses, we also want to inspire the youth to pursue careers in functional sports through active participation,” he stated.

Mr. Owusu Ansah, who also serves as the General Marshall of Ghana’s Fitness Revolution, praised the energy and excitement of the Cape Coast event. He expressed optimism for even greater participation and competition in upcoming regional events.

“These qualifiers are not just competitions—they are platforms for discovering talent and unlocking potential,” he said. “Mental barriers will be broken, and limits will be pushed.”

The Functional Sports League will continue its nationwide tour with upcoming events in Kumasi (Ashanti Region), Sekondi-Takoradi (Western Region), Bono, Ho (Volta Region), Koforidua (Eastern Region), and other locations.

The event was proudly sponsored by High Protein Recovery, a new nutritional drink designed for athletes and active individuals who embrace a healthy lifestyle.