U-20 AFCON: Ghana to clash with Central African Republic in final Group C match in Ismailia 

The Black Satellites of Ghana will take on Central African Republic (CAR) in their final group game in Ismailia in the ongoing 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The crucial game has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Suez Canal Stadium.

After being held to a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening Group C game, the Black Satellites recorded their first win of the ongoing tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 win against defending champions, Senegal, on Monday night.

The team is currently a joint leader of Group C with DR Congo, having taken four points from two games.

A win over CAR would see Ghana secure qualification for the next round.

"We have arrived in Ismailia, where we will take on Central African Republic. The ambition is to qualify for the next round, and as we have been able to win against Senegal, I believe that the team will win on Thursday," Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, who is the Head of Public Relations and Strategy for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) told Asempa FM.

The team is expected to hold their training session on Tuesday evening and Wednesday before the game on Thursday.

Black Satellites look to close out the group stage in style and go all the way for a fourth U-20 AFCON title and also secure a place in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.