ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son gets first Portugal call-up

By BBC
Football News Cristiano Ronaldo’s son gets first Portugal call-up
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

Cristiano's Ronaldo's eldest son has been called up to the Portugal Under-15s squad for the first time.

The 14-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia with his father, who signed for the Pro League club in December 2022.

Portugal great Ronaldo, 40, posted a picture on social media of his son's name on the national team squad list along with the message, "Proud of you, son".

Ronaldo Jr has been called up for a youth tournament in Croatia between 13-18 May, with Portugal scheduled to play Japan, Greece and England.

Like his celebrated father, he has had stints with Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo Sr is still a Portugal international and has scored 136 goals for his country - a world record in men's football.

In March, the father-of-five scored but missed a penalty as Portugal dramatically beat Denmark to reach the Nations League semi-finals.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Supreme Court dismisses injunction against petition to remove Chief Justice Torkornoo Supreme Court dismisses injunction against petition to remove Chief Justice Tork...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian football manager and political commentator, Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng 'Give credit where it is due' — Coach Opeele rejects claims Bawumia worked for C...

2 hours ago

Former Anyaa Sowutuom MP, Dickson Adomako Kissi Sacking CJ Torkonoo will be injurious to Ghana’s democracy — Adomako Kissi

2 hours ago

Chairman of Parliaments Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo NPP should be going on an apology tour, not a thank-you tour — Adongo

2 hours ago

President Mahama and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Foreign Affairs Ministry cancels 701 Diplomatic and Service Passports over non-c...

3 hours ago

NPP faces crisis of leadership bias, internal distrust – Arthur Kennedy NPP faces crisis of leadership bias, internal distrust – Arthur Kennedy

3 hours ago

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene clocks 75 today

3 hours ago

US tariff war among key contributors to cedi’s appreciation – Economist US tariff war among key contributors to cedi’s appreciation – Economist

3 hours ago

NaCCA Director-General Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie dismissed NaCCA Director-General Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie dismissed

4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama There are a few things to tweak on the 24-hour economy policy — Mahama

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line