Cristiano Ronaldo’s son gets first Portugal call-up

Cristiano's Ronaldo's eldest son has been called up to the Portugal Under-15s squad for the first time.

The 14-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia with his father, who signed for the Pro League club in December 2022.

Portugal great Ronaldo, 40, posted a picture on social media of his son's name on the national team squad list along with the message, "Proud of you, son".

Ronaldo Jr has been called up for a youth tournament in Croatia between 13-18 May, with Portugal scheduled to play Japan, Greece and England.

Like his celebrated father, he has had stints with Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo Sr is still a Portugal international and has scored 136 goals for his country - a world record in men's football.

In March, the father-of-five scored but missed a penalty as Portugal dramatically beat Denmark to reach the Nations League semi-finals.