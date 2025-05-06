U-20 AFCON: Desmond Ofei reteriates Black Satellites' World Cup ambition

Black Satellites head coach, Desmond Ofei, has assured that his side is focused on securing qualification for the U-20 World Cup later this year in Qatar.

This remark comes after Ghana recorded their first win against Senegal on Monday night in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt.

Emmanuel Mensah scored the only goal of the game in the first half to secure Ghana's first win in the competition.

Despite the performance not being convincing, Ofei was pleased to get the result.

"Our main goal is to qualify for the World Cup. That’s the focus. Each match and positive result takes us a step closer," he said after the game.

The gaffer also praised the commitment of his team in getting over the line against Senegal.

"Senegal came at us with a very direct and physical approach. It wasn’t easy, but our players showed great tactical discipline and fighting spirit throughout the game," he added.

Ghana face Central African Republic in their final Group C game on Thursday.