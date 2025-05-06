ModernGhana logo
U-20 AFCON: Desmond Ofei thanks Ghanaians for support after Black Satellites’ first win

TUE, 06 MAY 2025

Ghana U-20 head coach, Desmond Ofei, has extended his heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians for their unwavering support during the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

In a post-match interview following Ghana's 1-0 victory over Senegal on Monday evening in Egypt, Ofei acknowledged the impact of the support from back home.

"We want to thank all the fans and Ghanaians back home. Your support means everything to us, and we feel it all the way out here,” the Ghana U20 coach said.

The win, which marked the Black Satellites' first of the tournament, has lifted the team to second place in Group C with four points, boosting their chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

Ghana's final group fixture is scheduled for May 8, when they face the Central African Republic. Coach Ofei remains optimistic about the team’s prospects and has promised a committed performance.

"We know the game against the Central African Republic will be difficult. But just like today, we’ll fight, prepare well, and give our best,” he said.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
