Europa winners should not get Champions League - Wenger

By BBC
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says it is "not right" that the Europa League winners qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United and Tottenham are vying for a position in the Europa League final in Bilbao on 21 May, with both sides holding aggregate advantages heading into the semi-final second legs.

Both teams are guaranteed to finish outside of the European qualification places in the Premier League with United currently in 15th and Spurs in 16th.

Uefa amended its rules in 2014 to allow Europa League winners to qualify for the following season's Champions League tournament but Wenger disagrees with the policy.

Asked if it was "right" for the winners to qualify for the Champions League, Wenger told BeIN Sports: "No - they should qualify automatically for the Europa League again but not necessarily for the Champions League.

"Especially when you're in the Premier League where already five teams qualify.

"I think it's something (for Uefa) to think about and to review.

"On the other hand people will tell you that to keep the Europa League focused, interesting and motivated you need to give them that prize (of qualifying for the Champions League)."

Manchester United won the Europa League in 2018 under Jose Mourinho to qualify for the following season's Champions League, despite finishing sixth in the Premier League in the 2017-18 campaign.

Since the Europa League was rebranded in 2009-10, no team finishing lower than 12th has competed in the final or won it.

Sevilla (12th) won the tournament in 2023, while Fulham (12th) lost the final in 2010.

Wenger, who left Arsenal in 2018 and was named Fifa's head of global football development a year later, has proposed a number of changes to football in recent years including alterations to the offside law and a World Cup tournament every two years.

