Ministry of Sports and Recreation engages National Sports Federations in Accra

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, has begun engaging stakeholders in the sports industry by first meeting the heads and representatives of the various sports Federations and Associations in Accra on Monday, 5th May, 2025.

The meeting marked the maiden stakeholder engagement by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation under the leadership of Hon Kofi Adams.

In his keynote address to set the tone for dispassionate interactions among the participants, the Hon. Minister expressed his desire to engage stakeholders on a regular basis and believed that it was the best way to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the sports ecosystem.

He noted that it was important to introduce himself and his staff, who have been appointed to help steer the sports sector and ensure its growth of the sector.

"Since my appointment in recent months, several other crucial appointments have been made", he stated.

He underscored the need to work together as National Federations, adding that some Federations can pick valuable lessons from other Federations that are well structured, citing an example of a well-organised Association like the Ghana Football Association.

"The trajectory of Ghana football ecosystem should serve as an example for all of us", he stated.

He further expressed the commitment of the Government through the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to complete all unfinished sports infrastructure projects.

In supporting the Federations, the Minister will establish a regular schedule of quarterly meetings with the federations to review progress on agreed points.

Presentations were made by the Director General of the National Sports Authority on the Regulatory Framework for Sports Development, Promotion and Regulations.

During his presentation, he stated that the NSA will partner with sports journalists and media and create monthly spotlight features on various disciplines and athletes.

On his part, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Richard Akpokavie, stated that sports are not about medals and victories but also about fair competitions, respect for rules and serving as role models for the next generation.

According to him, the GOC, as a leader of the sports community in Ghana, represents the federations that are responsible for athlete development, training and welfare.

He said the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, which represents the government, has a huge responsibility to be involved in the fight against doping.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation responded to the concerns made by some of the federation members which primarily hinged on the lack of funding and assured Federations of the Ministry's effort to operationalize the Sports Fund which has been in and out of cabinet awaiting approval and believed it would largely mitigate the concerns of many when it finally receives approval.