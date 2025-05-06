Italian Open: Jannik Sinner says not missing any Grand Slams during three-month doping ban was 'good news'

Jannik Sinner says it was "good news" for him personally not to miss any Grand Slam tournaments during his three-month doping ban.

World number one Sinner accepted the ban in February after reaching a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) over his two positive tests last year.

His ban expired at midnight on Sunday, meaning he is able to compete at his home tournament - the Italian Open - in Rome this week.

“Of course when you go to court it can go both ways - nothing or a lot,” the 23-year-old told a packed interview room at the Foro Italico.

“I didn't want to do it [agree a settlement] in the beginning, so it was not easy for me to accept it because I know what really happened.

“But sometimes we have to choose the best in a very bad moment, and that's what we did.

"For me personally it's good news that there are not the Grand Slams included."

Sinner has a first-round bye in Rome and will play either Argentina’s world number 99 Mariano Navone or 18-year-old Italian wildcard Federico Cina on Saturday.

Rome 'a low expectation tournament' for Sinner

Sinner had previously been cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent panel after testing positive for the banned substance clostebol in March 2024.

Wada lodged an appeal against that decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, saying at the time it was seeking a "period of ineligibility of between one and two years."

Wada ultimately entered into negotiations with Sinner's legal team having come to the conclusion a ban of that length would constitute an "unduly harsh sanction."

Some players have been critical of the length and timing of Sinner's ban.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka posted he does not "believe in a clean sport any more" while 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios said fairness in tennis "does not exist".

Sinner’s news conference took place just after he had arrived on site for the first time, allowing for little interaction with other players.

His answers instead focused on the Italian Open, which he considers a "very low expectation tournament".

He also would not be drawn on if he was surprised neither Alexander Zverev or Carlos Alcaraz had overtaken him at the top of the world rankings in his absence.

"I am happy in the position I am but I would be happy even if I'm three or four in the world," Sinner said.

"I'm just happy to be back here - I'm happy to play again in front of the fans, and I have a goal in front of my eyes."

Sinner says he did not watch any of the Masters 1000 events in Miami and Indian Wells in March, but was studying some of his rivals during recent TV coverage of the Madrid Open.

Sinner could start 'official training activity' from 13 April and had some practice sessions with Britain's Jack Draper on the Monte Carlo clay to keep his eye in.

During his ban, Sinner was unable to watch other professional sport in person. A banned athlete may not "participate in any capacity" at an event subject to the Wada code.

"The toughest part was that in the beginning I couldn't watch any other sport really, in real life," Sinner added.

"I don't know how many know this but watching a simple football match in a stadium, I couldn't go there to watch it.

"I wanted to support my friends in cycling or motorsport - I couldn't go there."

The Italian Open is one of the big clay-court tournaments before the French Open takes place from 25 May-8 June.