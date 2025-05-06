I am not aware of any interest - Medeama SC coach Ibrahim Tanko refutes Kamaradini Mamudu's potential exit

Medeama SC head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has dismissed rumors suggesting that Kamaradini Mamudu will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old right-back has been a standout performer for the Yellow and Mavue this season, and his strong form earned him a call-up to represent the Black Stars in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March.

However, following Medeama’s 3-1 win over Vision FC in Matchday 30, Tanko addressed the speculation, stating that he was unaware of any interest from other clubs in Mamudu.

“I’m not aware of any interest from clubs outside. Mamudu is one of the pillars of this team,” he stated.

“That’s why he’s a national team player, and he’s doing very well. But I always say it’s not about an individual — it’s about teamwork.”

Tanko praised Mamudu for his contributions in attack, noting his ability to score goals despite being a defender.

The coach explained that Mamudu's tactical role often sees him pushing forward like a midfielder when Medeama is in possession, which has helped boost his goal tally.

“I’m not surprised he’s scoring a lot of goals. When we have the ball, he plays almost like a midfielder,” the coach added.

On the subject of more Medeama players being called up to the national team, Tanko made it clear that he did not feel it was his place to make recommendations. However, he acknowledged his strong rapport with national team coaches.

“I don’t think I have to recommend him. The national team coaches are watching. They are my friends, and if we’re discussing players, I will certainly speak well of Prosper Boakye,” he said.

Mamudu will look to continue his fine form as Medeama SC prepares for their Matchday 31 clash against Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.