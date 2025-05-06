Arsenal in last-minute talks to extend Thomas Partey’s contract

Premier League side, Arsenal are engaged in last-minute negotiations with Thomas Partey in a bid to secure his future at the club, according to Football Insider.

The 31-year-old Ghana midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of the current season, joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Partey has attracted strong interest from European giants Barcelona and Juventus, as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia.

However, on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed that discussions between Arsenal and Partey are ongoing, with the club now eager to retain the midfielder's services.

This marks a significant shift in Arsenal’s stance. The club had previously been prepared to allow Partey to leave on a free transfer.

But his impressive form since returning from injury has prompted a change of heart, with Arsenal now looking to extend his stay.

Partey has played a crucial role in Mikel Arteta’s side this season, making 47 appearances across all competitions.

His presence was notably missed during Arsenal’s Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain, where the midfield struggled without him. He is expected to return for the second leg at the Parc des Princes.

Sources suggest Partey is happy at the Emirates and is open to signing a new two-year contract.

Nonetheless, if a deal cannot be reached, he remains open to exploring opportunities elsewhere, with interest from abroad continuing to grow.