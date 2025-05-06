U-20 AFCON: Tanzania coach Boniface Mkwasa accuses Sierra Leone of age cheating

Tanzania head coach, Boniface Mkwasa, has accused Sierra Leone of age cheating in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

His remarks emerged after Tanzania suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sierra Leone at the Suez Canal Stadium in the second round of games.

Speaking after the game, Mkwasa believes that some players in the Sierra Leone team are over the age limit.

“Even this team, Sierra Leone, if you see them, they are a bit bigger and age-wise, it’s not under 20 if you see," Mkwasa said.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Under-20 head coach Boyd Mulandwa has also lamented about his youngsters playing against “older” players.

“This is a youth tournament and we expect youths to play against youths, but if you bring people who are not in that category, it becomes difficult for others.”

Meanwhile, Tanzania are without a win after two games played and currently sit at the bottom of Group A and will face Zambia later today.