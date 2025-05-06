Frank Lampard hails Brandon Thomas-Asante’s impact in crucial win over Middlesbrough

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has lauded forward Brandon Thomas-Asante for his influential performance in their 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the English Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The win has lifted the Sky Blues into the playoff positions, keeping their hopes alive for promotion to the Premier League next season.

With Leeds United and Burnley already sealing automatic promotion, four teams will now battle for the final promotion spot through the playoffs.

Thomas-Asante came off the bench and made a notable contribution, providing an assist during his 18-minute cameo. Lampard, impressed by the Ghanaian’s display, was full of praise for his impact.

“Shout out to Brandon, who came on, showed physicality, speed and desire," the former Chelsea boss said after the game.

"He’s been injured, came back, trained well and has been telling me he’s ready, and he showed me he was ready today, and he had a massive impact on the game," he added.

Coventry are set to face Sunderland in a two-legged playoff semifinal on May 9 and May 13, with a place in the final up for grabs.