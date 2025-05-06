ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Frank Lampard hails Brandon Thomas-Asante’s impact in crucial win over Middlesbrough

Football News Frank Lampard hails Brandon Thomas-Asante’s impact in crucial win over Middlesbrough
TUE, 06 MAY 2025

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has lauded forward Brandon Thomas-Asante for his influential performance in their 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the English Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The win has lifted the Sky Blues into the playoff positions, keeping their hopes alive for promotion to the Premier League next season.

With Leeds United and Burnley already sealing automatic promotion, four teams will now battle for the final promotion spot through the playoffs.

Thomas-Asante came off the bench and made a notable contribution, providing an assist during his 18-minute cameo. Lampard, impressed by the Ghanaian’s display, was full of praise for his impact.

“Shout out to Brandon, who came on, showed physicality, speed and desire," the former Chelsea boss said after the game.

"He’s been injured, came back, trained well and has been telling me he’s ready, and he showed me he was ready today, and he had a massive impact on the game," he added.

Coventry are set to face Sunderland in a two-legged playoff semifinal on May 9 and May 13, with a place in the final up for grabs.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

Constable Forson disappeared after hitting me, other officers quickly intervened and assisted me into the restricted area — Afenyo Markin recounts 'Constable Forson disappeared after hitting me, other officers quickly intervene...

5 hours ago

Video: Ill not comply with Prampram Traditional Councils summons — Asafoatse Lartey Bantama IV [Video]: I'll not comply with Prampram Traditional Council's summons — Asafoatse...

5 hours ago

“Ken Agyapong is the person Ghana need” — Charles Bissue “Ken Agyapong is the person Ghana need” — Charles Bissue

5 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin CJ demo: 'The Police Officer deliberately struck the left side of my chest near ...

5 hours ago

Dr. Yakubu Seidu Adam appointed CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Dr. Yakubu Seidu Adam appointed CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

5 hours ago

Government intensifies crackdown on galamsey; 71 arrested, over 150 machines seized Government intensifies crackdown on galamsey; 71 arrested, over 150 machines sei...

5 hours ago

President Mahama to deliver national address on 120-day contract President Mahama to deliver national address on 120-day contract

5 hours ago

President Mahama appoints Elizabeth Yankah as Deputy National Security Coordinator President Mahama appoints Elizabeth Yankah as Deputy National Security Coordinat...

5 hours ago

Otumfuo directs Mamponghemaa to bury late Mamponghene in next three weeks Otumfuo directs Mamponghemaa to bury late Mamponghene in next three weeks

6 hours ago

Police invite Afenyo-Markin over alleged assault on Officer during Judiciary protest Police invite Afenyo-Markin over alleged assault on Officer during Judiciary pro...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line