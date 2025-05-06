New GOC leadership worship at Our Lady Of Mercy Catholic Church in Tema

The newly elected President of the Ghana Olympic, Mr. Richard Akpokavie on Sunday led his team of Board members to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church to give thanks and ask for more divine blessings, guidance, vision and directions as they take up the leadership of Ghana Sports, especially the Olympic Sports and other important international world and commonwealth championships.

The service was led by Rev Father David Arko Amissah, Parish Priest in charge of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Community One, Tema, who preached on what national office holders can offer the nation rather than depending on what they will get in their reign as office holders.

The Priest highlighted the significance of teamwork, declaring, “May God bless you so that you can work as a team. When everyone has passion and individual interests, it can be difficult to hold the centre. But once you work together as a team and do not undermine each other, you will be assured of success.” He further illustrated the point by saying, “The strongest chain cannot be strong if one part is weak. You cannot become a strong team if all of you collaborate but one person does not cooperate or support.”

Reverend Father Amissah prayed for the GOC leadership, saying, “We pray that God will grant you divine wisdom and divine grace, so that together, you will work as a team for the good of this country and for the name you bear. Families will count on you, and the church will be looking up to you, Mr. Akpokavie, because we know you will make us proud.”

He advised the new President and Board member to be humble, disciplined and work hard as a team to bring glory and honour to the nation.

The day coincided with the birthday of the President and it was a modest celebration with his family, friends and members of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

Mr. Richard Akpokavie thanked everyone who supported his campaign and idea to head the Olympic Movement in Ghana.

He noted that he is focused on his promises to unite the front, rank and file of Ghana Sports and ensure that athletes' voices are heard and encourage corporate Ghana to invest in sports.

Among the GOC executive members who attended the service at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church were 1st Vice President Mawuko Afadzinu, 3rd Vice President Ernest Danso, Mohammed Muniru the Secretary General, Treasurer Evans Yeboah, Deputy Treasurer Nii Lante Bannerman, Kamal Sulley Bawa Fuseini and George Lamptey.

Philippina Frimpong who works at the National Sports Authority and the Ghana Athletics and Chris Essilfi Chef de Mission for Rio 2016, Alhaji Shaaban Mohammed were also present.

The President of the GOC thanked the few media who showed love and were present at the service.

Treasurer Evans Yeboah donated an undisclosed amount of money as seed money to enable the church to continue remembering them in prayer as they seek a successful tenure

He hinted that the new board will introduce themselves to other important people like the Ga Mantse, the Military High Command, the Inspector General of Police and others.

Last Friday, the President of the GOC and the board were at the residence of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Nuhu Sharabutu.