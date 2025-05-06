Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has come to stay - NSA boss Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has praised both the organizers and athletes who participated in the Global Warrior Champions Night of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), held on May 3 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Describing the event as "explosive and full of action," Mr. Ampofo Ankrah expressed confidence in the future of the sport in Ghana. “I believe MMA has come to stay,” he stated emphatically.

Though attendance at the venue wasn’t at full capacity, the event, spearheaded by Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association President and promoter Jeff Taylor, delivered high-octane entertainment, showcasing the raw intensity and warrior spirit of athletes from Ghana, Nigeria, DR Congo, Togo, and Senegal.

One of the evening’s highlights was a special exhibition bout featuring Ghanaian music legend Reggie Rockstone. The 61-year-old, known as the "Grandpapa of Hiplife," wowed the crowd with his energy, technique, and endurance as he took on William Adom.

In other bouts, Ghana’s African Games bronze medalist Janet Acquah fell short in her flyweight (56 kg) championship bout against Kenya’s Felista Mugo. Senegal’s Youssoupha Wade triumphed over Adjitche ATA Gbami Paulin in the welterweight division, while Ghana’s Charles Lamptey lost to Congo DR’s Cedreick Kalenga in the bantamweight category. Nigeria’s Emmanuel Christian also put up a spirited fight but was defeated by DRC’s Christopher Moly.

A scheduled lightweight clash between Ghana’s experienced Jonathan Lamptey and Nigeria’s Victor Dooga did not take place, as both fighters were absent.

Promoter Jeff Taylor emphasised the potential of MMA to elevate Ghana’s profile as a hub for sports, business, and entertainment. He expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the event.

“MMA combines elements of boxing, wrestling, judo, kickboxing, karate, and other combat sports,” he explained. “This means both fighters and fans have a lot to gain from its development.”

He added, “Special thanks to our fighters, sponsors, media partners, production crew, vendors, and fans. Your belief in what we’re building means the world to us. Together, we are not only delivering world-class events but also shaping the future of combat sports in Ghana and beyond.”