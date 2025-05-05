ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 05 May 2025 Football News

U-20 AFCON: Ghana 1-0 Senegal [HIGHLIGHTS]

U-20 AFCON: Ghana 1-0 Senegal HIGHLIGHTS

The Black Satellites of Ghana recorded their first win of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament against Senegal.

Desmond Ofei and his charges bounced back from a 1-1 draw in their opening game against DR Congo to claim a hard-fought 1-0 victory over defending champions Senegal on Monday at the New Suez Stadium.

Emmanuel Mensah’s first-half goal proved decisive, securing Ghana’s first win of the tournament.

  • Highlights below:

Ghana will now turn their attention to their crucial clash against CAR, scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Keta: Unknown grave looters attack Tsiame community cemetery, steal body parts Keta: Unknown grave looters attack Tsiame community cemetery, steal body parts  

3 hours ago

Asset declaration defaulters should’ve been sacked after Presidents first directive – Prof. Agyeman-Duah Asset declaration defaulters should’ve been sacked after President's first direc...

3 hours ago

If assemblies fail to confirm Presidents nominees, no new candidates will be considered — Linda Ocloo warns MMDCE aspirants 'If assemblies fail to confirm President's nominees, no new candidates will be c...

4 hours ago

Sampson Asaki Awingobit PNC's Asaki Awingobit joins 18-member presidential committee on Accelerated Expo...

4 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin CJ suspension: Ghana is under siege, help us defend it – Afenyo-Markin tells Par...

5 hours ago

Adum Bluelight Fire victims lost over GHS900million — Regional Minister Adum Bluelight Fire victims lost over GHS900million — Regional Minister

5 hours ago

CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiagbah CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiag...

5 hours ago

Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000 Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000

5 hours ago

Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Mahama Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Maham...

5 hours ago

Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appointees Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appo...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line