U-20 AFCON: Ghana 1-0 Senegal [HIGHLIGHTS]

The Black Satellites of Ghana recorded their first win of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament against Senegal.

Desmond Ofei and his charges bounced back from a 1-1 draw in their opening game against DR Congo to claim a hard-fought 1-0 victory over defending champions Senegal on Monday at the New Suez Stadium.

Emmanuel Mensah’s first-half goal proved decisive, securing Ghana’s first win of the tournament.

Highlights below:

Ghana will now turn their attention to their crucial clash against CAR, scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025.