U-20 AFCON: Ghana 1-0 Senegal [HIGHLIGHTS]

The Black Satellites of Ghana recorded their first win of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament against Senegal.
Desmond Ofei and his charges bounced back from a 1-1 draw in their opening game against DR Congo to claim a hard-fought 1-0 victory over defending champions Senegal on Monday at the New Suez Stadium.
Emmanuel Mensah’s first-half goal proved decisive, securing Ghana’s first win of the tournament.
- Highlights below:
📹 HIGHLIGHTS: 🇬🇭 1-0 🇸🇳— CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) May 5, 2025
Emmanuel Mensah's first half goal proves to be the difference for Ghana.#GHASEN | #TotalEnergiesAFCONU20 pic.twitter.com/8O4e9NYu4M
Ghana will now turn their attention to their crucial clash against CAR, scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025.