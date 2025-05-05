U-20 AFCON: We will prepare for Central African Republic game - Ghana coach Desmond Ofei

Ghana U-20 head coach Desmond Ofei has acknowledged the challenge ahead as his side prepares to face the Central African Republic (CAR) in their final Group C fixture at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Satellites bounced back from a 1-1 draw in their opening game against DR Congo to claim a hard-fought 1-0 victory over defending champions Senegal on Monday at the New Suez Stadium.

Emmanuel Mensah’s first-half goal proved decisive, securing Ghana’s first win of the tournament.

Ghana will now turn their attention to their crucial clash against CAR, scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Speaking after the win over Senegal, Coach Ofei stressed the importance of maintaining focus and preparing thoroughly for the next encounter.

"We know the game against the Central African Republic will be difficult. But just like today, we’ll fight, prepare well, and give our best," he said.

Ofei also reiterated the team’s ultimate objective—securing qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"Our main goal is to qualify for the World Cup. That’s the focus. Each match and positive result take us a step closer."