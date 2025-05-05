U-20 AFCON: Our tactics was spot on against Senegal, says Ghana coach Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites head coach Desmond Ofei has lauded his team's tactical execution and resilience following their hard-fought 1-0 win over defending champions Senegal at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana’s U-20 side picked up their first victory of the tournament on Monday night at the New Suez Stadium, with Emmanuel Mensah’s first-half strike proving decisive.

Reflecting on the performance, Coach Ofei expressed his satisfaction with the players’ commitment to the game plan.

"It was a very difficult game, no doubt about that," he said. "But tactically, I believe we got it right."

He acknowledged Senegal’s aggressive and physical style of play but credited his players for rising to the challenge.

"Senegal came at us with a very direct and physical approach. It wasn’t easy, but our players showed great tactical discipline and fighting spirit throughout the game."

Ofei went on to praise his team’s composure and determination in maintaining their narrow lead under pressure.

"The boys followed the game plan, stayed organized, and gave everything on the pitch. That’s all you can ask for as a coach."

Ghana will now turn their attention to their final Group C fixture against the Central African Republic on Thursday, May 8, 2025.