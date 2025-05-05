ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 05 May 2025 Football News

U-20 AFCON: Our tactics was spot on against Senegal, says Ghana coach Desmond Ofei

U-20 AFCON: Our tactics was spot on against Senegal, says Ghana coach Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites head coach Desmond Ofei has lauded his team's tactical execution and resilience following their hard-fought 1-0 win over defending champions Senegal at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana’s U-20 side picked up their first victory of the tournament on Monday night at the New Suez Stadium, with Emmanuel Mensah’s first-half strike proving decisive.

Reflecting on the performance, Coach Ofei expressed his satisfaction with the players’ commitment to the game plan.

"It was a very difficult game, no doubt about that," he said. "But tactically, I believe we got it right."

He acknowledged Senegal’s aggressive and physical style of play but credited his players for rising to the challenge.

"Senegal came at us with a very direct and physical approach. It wasn’t easy, but our players showed great tactical discipline and fighting spirit throughout the game."

Ofei went on to praise his team’s composure and determination in maintaining their narrow lead under pressure.

"The boys followed the game plan, stayed organized, and gave everything on the pitch. That’s all you can ask for as a coach."

Ghana will now turn their attention to their final Group C fixture against the Central African Republic on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Keta: Unknown grave looters attack Tsiame community cemetery, steal body parts Keta: Unknown grave looters attack Tsiame community cemetery, steal body parts  

2 hours ago

Asset declaration defaulters should’ve been sacked after Presidents first directive – Prof. Agyeman-Duah Asset declaration defaulters should’ve been sacked after President's first direc...

2 hours ago

If assemblies fail to confirm Presidents nominees, no new candidates will be considered — Linda Ocloo warns MMDCE aspirants 'If assemblies fail to confirm President's nominees, no new candidates will be c...

3 hours ago

Sampson Asaki Awingobit PNC's Asaki Awingobit joins 18-member presidential committee on Accelerated Expo...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin CJ suspension: Ghana is under siege, help us defend it – Afenyo-Markin tells Par...

4 hours ago

Adum Bluelight Fire victims lost over GHS900million — Regional Minister Adum Bluelight Fire victims lost over GHS900million — Regional Minister

4 hours ago

CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiagbah CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiag...

4 hours ago

Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000 Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000

4 hours ago

Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Mahama Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Maham...

4 hours ago

Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appointees Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appo...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line