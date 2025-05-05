U-20 AFCON: Ghana's Emmanuel Mensah named Man of The Match against Senegal

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Mensah has been named the Man of the Match against Senegal.

Emmanuel Mensah delivered when it mattered. 🤩







The winning goal and the Man of the Match award to show for it. 🇬🇭@Football2Gether | #TotalEnergiesAFCONU20 | #GHASEN pic.twitter.com/qAB2QJU6Pq — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) May 5, 2025

Mensah scored the only goal as the Black Satellites secured their first win in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt, at the New Suez Stadium.

The midfielder scored the winner in the 15th minute, linking up with a wonderfully weighted through ball from Jerry Afriyie to slot past the Senegalese goalkeeper calmly.

The hard-fought win against the defending champions has propelled Ghana to jointly lead Group C alongside DR Congo on four points after the win.

What next?

Black Satellites face Central African Republic in their final group match, as Senegal, who are now in a must-win situation, face DR Congo in a decider.