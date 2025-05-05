ModernGhana logo
U-20 AFCON: Ghana's Emmanuel Mensah named Man of The Match against Senegal

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Mensah has been named the Man of the Match against Senegal.

Mensah scored the only goal as the Black Satellites secured their first win in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt, at the New Suez Stadium.

The midfielder scored the winner in the 15th minute, linking up with a wonderfully weighted through ball from Jerry Afriyie to slot past the Senegalese goalkeeper calmly.

The hard-fought win against the defending champions has propelled Ghana to jointly lead Group C alongside DR Congo on four points after the win.

  • What next?

Black Satellites face Central African Republic in their final group match, as Senegal, who are now in a must-win situation, face DR Congo in a decider.

