U-20 AFCON: Ghana shock Senegal to record first win in Group C

MON, 05 MAY 2025

Ghana's U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, claimed their first win at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over defending champions Senegal on Monday night at the New Suez Stadium.

After opening their Group C campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, Coach Desmond Ofei’s side bounced back impressively to collect all three points in their second match.

The decisive goal came in the first half through Emmanuel Mensah, who calmly chipped the ball over the Senegalese goalkeeper following a well-timed assist from Jerry Afriyie. The goal came from Ghana’s only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Ghana started brightly, with Aziz Issah nearly breaking the deadlock early on. However, it was Senegal who looked more threatening initially, testing goalkeeper Gidios Aseako twice in the first five minutes, including a save from a Yaya Dieme strike and another from a free kick by the Senegalese captain.

Despite Senegal’s dominance in terms of chances, Ghana capitalized on their one clear opportunity and took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Aseako continued to shine, making crucial saves to preserve Ghana’s advantage. He remained a key figure throughout the match, frustrating Senegal's attackers with multiple stops and receiving a yellow card late in the game for time-wasting.

The win lifts Ghana to joint-top of Group C ahead of their final group fixture against the Central African Republic. Senegal, now in a must-win situation, will face DR Congo in a decisive encounter.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

