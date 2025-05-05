ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It will be difficult for Hearts of Oak to win 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title - Aboubakar Ouattara

Football News It will be difficult for Hearts of Oak to win 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title - Aboubakar Ouattara
MON, 05 MAY 2025

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has admitted that winning the Ghana Premier League this season will be tough for his side.

His remarks emerged after his side were held to a goalless scoreline against Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The results leave the Phobian Club sit 6th on the league log with 46 points four matches to end the season.

Speaking after the game, Ouattara was realistic about Hearts' title ambitions.

"Regarding the league, for us, we think it's difficult to say we are winning the league. But we are fighting until the end of the season. Everybody is fighting," he said.

"Top four, top three, top two, top one it's the same. We are fighting to achieve something. But don't forget, we have come a long way."

The result brought an end to Hearts’ four-match losing streak against their rivals but did little to improve their position on the table.

  • What next?

Hearts of Oak will hope to secure the maximum points when they travel to face Berekum Chelsea in the Matchday 31 games at the Golden City Park.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Keta: Unknown grave looters attack Tsiame community cemetery, steal body parts Keta: Unknown grave looters attack Tsiame community cemetery, steal body parts  

1 hour ago

Asset declaration defaulters should’ve been sacked after Presidents first directive – Prof. Agyeman-Duah Asset declaration defaulters should’ve been sacked after President's first direc...

1 hour ago

If assemblies fail to confirm Presidents nominees, no new candidates will be considered — Linda Ocloo warns MMDCE aspirants 'If assemblies fail to confirm President's nominees, no new candidates will be c...

2 hours ago

Sampson Asaki Awingobit PNC's Asaki Awingobit joins 18-member presidential committee on Accelerated Expo...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin CJ suspension: Ghana is under siege, help us defend it – Afenyo-Markin tells Par...

3 hours ago

Adum Bluelight Fire victims lost over GHS900million — Regional Minister Adum Bluelight Fire victims lost over GHS900million — Regional Minister

3 hours ago

CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiagbah CJ’s suspension: The law is being abused to serve NDC’s political agenda — Ahiag...

3 hours ago

Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000 Three arrested for stealing Hyundai Santa Fe, selling it for GHS15,000

3 hours ago

Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Mahama Appointees who breach Code of Conduct to face strict sanctions – President Maham...

3 hours ago

Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appointees Donate your one month salary to Mahama Cares Trust Fund — Mahama orders all appo...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line