It will be difficult for Hearts of Oak to win 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title - Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has admitted that winning the Ghana Premier League this season will be tough for his side.

His remarks emerged after his side were held to a goalless scoreline against Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The results leave the Phobian Club sit 6th on the league log with 46 points four matches to end the season.

Speaking after the game, Ouattara was realistic about Hearts' title ambitions.

"Regarding the league, for us, we think it's difficult to say we are winning the league. But we are fighting until the end of the season. Everybody is fighting," he said.

"Top four, top three, top two, top one it's the same. We are fighting to achieve something. But don't forget, we have come a long way."

The result brought an end to Hearts’ four-match losing streak against their rivals but did little to improve their position on the table.

What next?

Hearts of Oak will hope to secure the maximum points when they travel to face Berekum Chelsea in the Matchday 31 games at the Golden City Park.