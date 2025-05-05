U-20 AFCON: We need to be clinical against Senegal - Ghana coach Desmond Ofei

Ghana U-20 head coach Desmond Ofei has called on his players to show greater composure and precision in front of goal as they prepare to face Senegal in their second Group C fixture at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The Black Satellites began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo last Friday, a match in which they failed to capitalise on several clear-cut chances.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash at the New Suez Stadium, Ofei expressed his frustration over the team's missed opportunities and stressed the importance of converting chances in what promises to be a crucial encounter against the defending champions.

"Against DRC, we created numerous chances but could not convert them," he said.

"We need to be more clinical in today's game, and that should ensure that we get the desired result to boost our chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals," he added.

Kick-off is set for 18:00 GMT.