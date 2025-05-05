ModernGhana logo
We will not give up on finishing in the top four - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

MON, 05 MAY 2025

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara remains optimistic about his side's chances of securing a top-four finish in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, despite a goalless draw against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Matchday 30.

The Phobians were held to a stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in a match that saw both sides miss key opportunities.

Reflecting on the outcome, the Ivorian tactician admitted the result was fair but expressed disappointment over his team’s failure to capitalize on their chances.

"I'll take the draw. We came to win, but it's a fair result. I learnt a lot from this game and will discuss it with the boys," Ouattara said.

"What didn’t work was our inability to score," he added.

With just a few matches remaining, Ouattara insists his team will keep pushing for a strong finish.

"The league will be tough, but we’ll keep fighting for top four, top two, or even the title. We’re not giving up," he added.

The result leaves Asante Kotoko in 4th place with 51 points, while Hearts of Oak sit 6th with 46 points.

  • What next?

The Accra-based club will aim to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to face Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park in their next fixture on Matchday 31.

