I am satisfied with the outcome - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara after drawing with Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara says he is satisfied with the outcome of the goalless draw against Asante Kotoko.

The Phobian Club hosted their rivals in the Matchday 30 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, after 90 minutes of exciting football, the game ended goalless.

Speaking after the tense encounter, Ouattara admitted the result was fair but lamented his side's inability to convert their chances.

"I'll take the draw," the Ivorian said.

"We came to win, but it's a fair result. I learnt a lot from this game and will discuss it with the boys.

“What didn’t work was our inability to score,” he added.

The Phobians created several openings, especially in the second half, but lacked the clinical edge to break down Kotoko’s defence. The result leaves Hearts in sixth place on the league table.

Despite being off the pace, Ouattara remains confident his side can still achieve something significant this season.

“The league will be tough, but we’ll keep fighting for the top four, the top two, or even the title. We’re not giving up," he declared.

The result leaves them 4th on the Ghana Premier League table with 51 points, while Hearts of Oak occupy 6th place with 46 points.

What next?

Asante Kotoko will look to return to winning ways when they host Dreams FC in their next fixture, as Hearts of Oak prepare for a challenging trip to face Berekum Chelsea.