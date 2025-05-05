ModernGhana logo
We were not clinical enough against Hearts of Oak - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

MON, 05 MAY 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has voiced his frustration after his side were held to a 0-0 stalemate by arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in a tense Matchday 30 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors entered the clash looking to build momentum following their hard-fought victory over Aduana FC, which ended a four-game winless streak.

Despite dominating possession and creating more opportunities, Kotoko failed to find the back of the net.

“We squandered too many chances. We should have won, but we weren’t clinical enough,” Zito said after the match.

Despite the setback, the Kotoko boss remains optimistic about the title race.

“I still stand by my target of winning the league, even if our chances look slim. Until it’s over, we’ll keep fighting.”

Zito also emphasized his team's creative edge over their opponents.

“In terms of creativity, we were ahead of Hearts of Oak,” he added.

The draw extends Kotoko’s unbeaten run to eight matches, comprising two victories and six draws. The result leaves them 4th on the Ghana Premier League table with 51 points, while Hearts of Oak occupy 6th place with 46 points.

  • What next?

Asante Kotoko will look to return to winning ways when they host Dreams FC in their next fixture, as Hearts of Oak prepare for a challenging trip to face Berekum Chelsea.

