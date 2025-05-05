Palmer at brilliant best as Chelsea's Champions League hopes rise

Cole Palmer's talent is worthy of the highest Champions League stage, so it was fitting he was back to his brilliant best to push Chelsea closer to a return to Europe's elite tournament.

The stunning form that inspired the Blues early in the season, making them title dark horses at one point, deserted him as he went 18 games in all competitions without a goal, leaving them with a fight on their hands to reach the top five.

But when Chelsea and head coach Enzo Maresca needed him, Palmer was the inspiration behind their 3-1 win against newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors, understandably, carried an air of lethargy following the emotional high of securing their 20th title in front of an ecstatic Anfield last weekend, but Chelsea still needed to take advantage and their lavishly gifted 22-year-old was the catalyst.

This was Palmer at his best, a hive of industry and creation that illustrated exactly why he is central to all of his side's hopes for success.

His dip in form has become a widespread topic of conversation, but he insists his own feelings and attitude have never changed – along with his refusal to study any social media opinions.

Palmer was involved in all three goals, with a run through the centre before sending a sweeping pass out to Pedro Neto to set up Enzo Fernandez's third-minute opener.

Palmer then produced a brilliant run to beat Kostas Tsimikas in the 56th minute, his low cross a source of such chaos in Liverpool's defence that captain Virgil van Dijk lashed his a clearance against team-mate Jarell Quansah and into his own net.

He was unfortunate not to end his goal drought earlier than he did, when another superb incursion into the area ended with a shot from a tight angle that beat Liverpool keeper Alisson but hit the post.

Palmer's dry spell ended with almost the last kick of the game, a penalty in the sixth minute of added time, and dispatched with confidence to end that worrying sequence stretching back to a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on 14 January.

The wait for a goal was over after 1,162 minutes.

These were Palmer's big moments but he had an overall impact on a game that was so crucial to Chelsea, who are now only behind fourth-placed Newcastle United on goals scored – 62 against 66 – with the same goal difference of plus-21.

It perfectly sets up their visit to Tyneside on Sunday, 11 May, for their next Premier League game.

This was a complete performance from Palmer, who had the most shots (five), created the most chances (four), made the joint-most passes ending in the final third (13), and had the joint-most touches in the opposition box (eight) of any Chelsea player.

His worth is further underlined by the fact that, even factoring in his lean spell, he now has 37 goals in 67 league games for Chelsea - putting him 10th on the club's all-time league top scorers list.

"I just felt normal," said Palmer. "Obviously it happens, I went three months without scoring but it just gives me more fight and motivation to do more for myself and for the team.

"Getting chances and not scoring, it feels like you're letting your team down. I feel like I am mentally strong anyway. I feel pride in helping the team and if I'm not doing that, I'm not happy.

"Social media nowadays is full of idiots, the trolls and whatever. I don't pay any attention to that. I've scored and I'm happy, but it's only one and I've got to keep improving and try to reach new levels."

Head coach Maresca never doubted his key man as he added: "We see him day to day on the training ground and he is always the same, working hard and seeming happy.

"He is unhappy when he is not scoring because he is someone who only wants to help the team and the club."

Palmer's team-mate Moises Caicedo, who was brought down by Quansah for Chelsea's late penalty, joined the chorus of praise as he said: "He deserves it. He is working hard to get goals. Now was his opportunity and he scored.

"Cole is an amazing guy. He always train hard, we are so happy for him. He helps us a lot even when he didn't score. He's a great guy and deserves everything."

The scale of the celebrations at Stamford Bridge among fans and players showed how much this victory meant, and also what Palmer means to Chelsea. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez ran the length of the pitch to join in the scenes of elation as the forward disappeared under a collection of blue shirts.

If this does prove to be the day when Palmer finally rediscovered his golden touch, it came with perfect timing for the Londoners.

A place in the Champions League will make life a lot easier for Maresca and everyone at Chelsea as they contemplate defining fixtures against those fighting with them for those precious places to end their season.

Aside from the trip to Newcastle, they will visit Nottingham Forest - currently three points behind in sixth place - on 25 May, the final day of the campaign. These days will shape Chelsea's destiny for next season.

And with Palmer in the sort of form that tormented Liverpool, his side will feel they are approaching the final fences in good shape.