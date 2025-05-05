Belfast Marathon: Ethiopian Tilahun Nigussie wins in event record of 2:13.37

Ethiopian Tilahun Nigussie won the Belfast Marathon in a new event record of two hours, 13 minutes and 37 seconds after dominating the race.

Nigussie's winning time cut four seconds off the previous race record set by his compatriot Negewo Ararisa in 2012.

Kenya's Millicent Kibet took victory in the women's race in 2:38.30 which was more than three minutes outside the record set by another Kenyan Beatrice Jepkemei last year.

Drogheda athlete Aaron Hanlon was 13 minutes behind the men's winner in taking the runners-up spot in 2:27.06 with Annadale Striders' Stephen Connolly earning the concurrently staged Northern Ireland title in his debut marathon as he was third over the line in 2:29.30.

Moroccan Lalla Aziza cut into Kibet's women's advantage in the closing stages but finished 21 seconds behind the Kenyan with previous Belfast winner Gladys Ganiel securing another Northern Ireland title at the age of 48 as she completed the podium positions in 2:45.46.

Aghadowey woman Jayne Bleakley won the wheelchair race as she became the first female to complete the distance in Belfast as she clocked 2:28.27.

Bleakley, diagnosed with a condition known as encephalitis as a child, was also competing in her first marathon at the age of 44.

Image source: Pacemaker

Image caption: Kenya's Millicent Kibet won the women's race as she finished 21 seconds ahead of Morocco's Lalla Aziza

Nigussie briefly takes wrong turn

Nigussie, 26, was already well ahead of the field by the end of the first mile as his only company was a couple of the early marathon relay competitors.

The previous event record of 2:13.41 set 13 years ago by his compatriot Ararisa didn't look under threat as Nigussie reached halfway in 1:08.40.

However, Nigussie, who set his personal best of 2:07.50 earlier this year, picked up the pace significantly over the closing miles as he was clearly chasing the cash bonus on offer for the course record.

The Ethiopian's hopes of bettering the record was almost undone in the closing kilometre after he briefly missed a turn but after being quickly directed back on to the course, produced a strong closing sprint to set the new mark.

Record numbers have taken part this year - organisers say 6,500 full marathon runners signed up along with 2,750 relay teams (which have between two and five people in them) and 1,200 walkers.