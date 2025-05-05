AfPC President pays courtesy call on Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana

The President of the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC), Mr. Samson Deen, paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Ifedayo Adeoye, on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

During the visit, the two leaders discussed key initiatives aimed at advancing para sports across Africa. Topics included the upcoming 1st West African Para Games to be hosted in Nigeria, the AfPC General Assembly, and the Open Championship scheduled for November 2025 in Accra.

Mr. Deen also used the occasion to appeal to the High Commissioner to help facilitate a follow-up meeting between the AfPC and the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu. The purpose of the meeting would be to brief her on ongoing AfPC programs and seek her continued support.

Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu was named Grand Patron of the African Paralympic Games and Para Sports in 2023. As part of her role, she was tasked with mobilizing First Ladies across Africa to support disability sports and promote inclusion within their respective countries.

Welcoming the AfPC delegation, High Commissioner Ifedayo Adeoye expressed strong support for the Paralympic Movement and commended Mr. Deen’s leadership and vision in championing inclusivity across the continent. He assured the AfPC of his full commitment and noted that the First Lady’s dedication to uplifting women and the underprivileged aligns well with the goals of the Paralympic movement.

Accompanying Mr. Deen on the visit were AfPC officials Ignatius Elletey, Foster Kwarteng, and Michael Obeng.