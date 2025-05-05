ModernGhana logo
Chief Imam prays for new Ghana Olympic Committee President Akpokavie and Board Members

By Sammy Heywood Okine
MON, 05 MAY 2025

The newly elected leadership of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), led by President Richard Akpokavie, paid a special courtesy visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Nuhu Sharabutu, on Friday at his residence in Fadama, Accra.

The visit, according to Mr. Akpokavie, was aimed at seeking the Chief Imam’s blessings, prayers, and spiritual guidance as the new GOC leadership prepares to serve a four-year term.

The Chief Imam warmly received the delegation, offering prayers for wisdom, protection, and unity for the entire board as they assume their new roles.

Notable members of the delegation included 1st Vice President Mawuko Afadzinu, Secretary General Mohammed Kassim Muniru, Treasurer Evans Yeboah, and board members George Owusu Ansah, George Lamptey, George Tettey, Nathaniel Johnson, and Kamal Sulley.

They were joined by other key sports administrators, including Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Africa and Ghana Armwrestling Federations; Ms. Christie Ashley of the Chess and Scrabble Federations; and Alhaji Shabaan Mohammed, Secretary General of the Ghana Cycling Federation.

Speaking to the media after the visit, President Akpokavie emphasised his commitment to uniting the Ghanaian sports fraternity and called on corporate bodies to support the GOC in achieving its goals.

As part of activities to mark their assumption of office, the GOC Board also attended a Thanksgiving service on Sunday at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Tema Community 1.

