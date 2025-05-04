PL: Premier League Palmer ends goal drought as Chelsea beat champions Liverpool

Cole Palmer ended an 18-game goal drought as Chelsea bolstered their hopes of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 victory over newly crowned champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The England international was superb throughout and capped his fine individual performance with a stoppage-time penalty to seal three crucial points.

The hosts got off to a flyer when Enzo Fernandez polished off a delightful move involving Palmer and Pedro Neto to notch the opener on three minutes.

Liverpool dominated for long periods but lacked a cutting edge and Neto was a whisker away from doubling the home side’s advantage with a rasping low shot into the side netting just before half-time.

Enzo Maresca’s men did add a second on 56 minutes when Virgil van Dijk hammered a rushed clearance against Jarell Quansah for an unfortunate own goal after more brilliance from Palmer.

Van Dijk reduced the arrears with a late header, but Palmer made sure of the points after Quansah compounded a tough afternoon by conceding a penalty with almost the last kick of the game.

The result maintains Chelsea’s position in the top five and moves them level on points with fourth-placed Newcastle and four behind Arsenal in second spot with three games to play.

Next up, Chelsea will look to seal their spot in the UEFA Conference League final when they host Djurgarden on Thursday before visiting Euro rivals Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool, who suffered just a third league loss of the campaign, welcome Arsenal to Anfield.