2024/25 GPL Matchday 30 Wrap Up: Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko share spoils as Nations FC beat Accra Lions to go top

The Matchday 30 games of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with shocking results.

Medeama SC at the TNA Park secured a 3-1 win over Vision FC on Friday night. The Yellow and Mauves got off to a flying start, taking the lead in just the second minute through Kingsley Braye.

Daniel Yemoh equalised for Vision FC in the 5th minute, sending both sides into the break level at 1-1.

After halftime, Medeama stepped up their game. Defender Kamaradini Mamudu restored their lead in the 52nd minute with a composed finish.

Substitute Abdul Salam then capped off a fluid team move in the 85th minute to secure all three points.

The Sunday games saw the much-anticipated Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium end goalless.

Heart of Lions continued their impressive run with a 2-1 win over defending champions, FC Samartex at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

Yaw Danso netted in the 19th minute for the home side before Nana Oppong scored in the 22nd minute to end the first half 2-0.

After recess, the away side scored an equaliser in the 60th minute to end the game 2-1.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United compounded Legon Cities' woes by recording a 1-0 win. With 10 minutes to end the game, Darlvin Yeboah scored the only goal of the game as the Hunters secured the maximum points.

Elsewhere at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, Aduana FC secured a hard-fought 3-2 win against Berekum Chelsea. Alex Boakye put the home side ahead in the 14th minute. However, with three minutes to end the first half, Stephen Amankona equalised for the away side to end the first half 1-1.

After the break, Elvis Addo put the two-time Premier League champions ahead just two minutes into the second half.

However, Amankona completed his brace in the 52nd as he drew his side back on level terms again, but Godfred Opoku Wakii sealed the win for the home side in the 71st.

At the Wenchi Sports Stadium, Young Apostles recorded a 2-0 win against Basake Holy Stars. After a goalless first half, Joseph Quansah put the home side ahead in the 54th minute.

However, five minutes later, Emmanuel Fosu Kyei sealed the win for the debutant side as they continue to push to maintain the Premier League status.

Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex secured a hard-fought 1-0 win to go top of the league log. Sadiq Alhassan's 62nd-minute strike was enough for the home side to seal the win.

At the DUN's Park, Bibiani GoldStars suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against struggling Karela United. Mohammed Asigre Sulemana's 43rd-minute strike secured the win for the away side.

Nations FC, Heart of Lions, Bibiani GoldStars and Asante Kotoko occupy the top four spots, while Accra Lions, Legon Cities and Nsoatreman FC sit in the relegation zone.

