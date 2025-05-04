Madrid Open: Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff in thriller

Aryna Sabalenka overcame a spirited fightback from Coco Gauff to claim her third Madrid Open title with a thrilling 6-3 7-6 (7-3) win.

World number one Sabalenka dominated the opening set but squandered a championship point in a fluctuating second set as Gauff forced a tie-break.

There was still little to separate them as Gauff recovered from 3-0 to make it 3-3 but a double fault gave 26-year-old Sabalenka the victory.

Both came into the final confidently, with Belarusian Sabalenka as the world's best and Gauff coming off the back of her stunning semi-final win over Iga Swiatek.

Sabalenka made a flying start, which included 17 points won in a row, but Gauff's brave recovery saw her take a 5-3 lead in the second set.

The 21-year-old American then saved six break points to thwart Sabalenka's comeback after she had made it 5-5.

But Sabalenka held her nerve under pressure in her sixth final of 2025 so far, adding the Madrid title to her wins in Brisbane and Miami.

Her previous wins in Madrid came in 2021 and 2023 and she was runner-up to Swiatek in 2024. She ties with Czech player Petra Kvitova (2011, 2015, 2018) for the most wins in the tournament.

"Congratulations to Coco. I am so happy to see you back playing your best tennis," Sabalenka said.

"You are such a fighter and I love playing against you.

"With my team, we have been through a lot together so thank you to them."

Gauff said to Sabalenka: "I think it's four straight finals for you... Congratulations to you for all the success you are having."

She added: "This has been a step in the right direction for me. It is one of my favourite cities and tournaments to come to, and hopefully we can go on and win more from here."